Before “Brangelina” became a tabloid staple, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were Hollywood’s undisputed power couple — a pairing so beloved they were dubbed the industry’s ‘golden couple.’

But by 2005, their fairytale had unraveled, and the fallout from Mr. & Mrs. Smith would rewrite celebrity relationship history.

From Malibu Vows to Malibu Goodbyes

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s romance began in 1994 after being introduced by their managers, though they didn’t start dating until 1998. At the peak of her Friends fame, Aniston married Pitt in a lavish July 2000 Malibu ceremony. For years, every red carpet appearance reinforced their image: two A-listers madly in love, untouchable and adored.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith and the Rumors That Changed Everything

Things shifted in 2004 during filming of the romantic action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. While Pitt was still married to Aniston, on-set chemistry with co-star Angelina Jolie ignited speculation. Photos of Pitt and Jolie holding hands surfaced, and soon claims that Pitt was cheating on Aniston dominated headlines. Neither star addressed the reports at the time.

In January 2005, Aniston and Pitt announced their separation, finalizing their divorce later that year. Media quickly tied the split to Pitt’s growing closeness with Jolie. Though Aniston stayed silent initially, the ‘love-triangle’ became tabloid fuel. Soon after the divorce, Pitt and Jolie stepped out as a couple. Jolie later admitted in a 2007 Vogue profile that she “couldn’t wait to get to work every day” during filming — a comment Aniston called “really uncool” and “inappropriate to discuss” in a 2008 interview.

What Really Happened? Denials, Defenses, and “Emotional Affairs”

Pitt has repeatedly denied a physical affair overlapped with his marriage. In a W magazine interview, he insisted: “We were still filming after Jen and I split up… Even then it doesn’t mean that there was some kind of dastardly affair. There wasn’t. It was respectful”. He maintained, “I’m very proud of the way it was handled”.

Courteney Cox, Aniston’s Friends co-star, offered nuance: “I don’t think he started an affair physically, but I think he was attracted to her… There was a connection, and he was honest about that with Jen”. Experts weighed in too, noting “an emotional affair is an affair”. Psychotherapist M. Gary Neuman added that men often feel “unless I’m having sex, I’m not doing anything wrong,” while women may see emotional intimacy as betrayal.

The Aftermath: From ‘Domestic Bliss’ to Divorce Court

The same year Aniston and Pitt split, he and Jolie posed for a W magazine spread titled Domestic Bliss, appearing as a married couple. The images dropped before Pitt and Jolie actually married in 2014 — and years before their own marriage unraveled in 2016.

Aniston, now 56, reflected in 2025 to Vanity Fair on the media frenzy: “It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids”. She admitted, “boy did I take it personally”, but said her coping method was simple: “Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps. And keep on walking, girl”.

Pitt later told Parade that his marriage to Aniston felt like he was “trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t” and that he was “becoming dull to myself”.

He apologized for the way it was interpreted, calling Aniston “an incredibly giving, loving and hilarious woman who remains my friend”.

Legacy of the Split

The triangle shaped a decade of celebrity culture, spawning ‘Team Jen vs Team Jolie’ debates and endless retrospectives. Pitt and Jolie would go on to have six children and divorce in 2016 amid abuse allegations. Aniston later married Justin Theroux and has since called for an end to the “petty” rivalry.

Two decades on, the story remains a blueprint for how fame, on-set chemistry, and media narratives can collide — and how three of Hollywood’s biggest names navigated the fallout in full public view.