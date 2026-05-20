Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon looked happier than ever as they packed on the PDA during a glamorous night out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The couple attended the Mercedes-AMG world premiere event at the Sixth Street Bridge, where they were seen holding hands, posing for photos and staying close throughout the evening.

Pitt, 62, appeared relaxed and stylish in a tan suit paired with a white dress shirt, black leather shoes and retro-inspired gold-framed sunglasses. The Oscar-winning actor also sported a mustache and slightly longer hairstyle for the outing.

Meanwhile, de Ramon, 33, turned heads in a striking red strapless gown that highlighted her elegant style. She completed the look with soft glam makeup and loose brunette waves.

The pair appeared comfortable and affectionate as they mingled with fellow VIP guests, occasionally wrapping their arms around each other while exploring the futuristic venue.

The public appearance marks another rare but increasingly visible outing for the couple, who have been romantically linked since late 2022.

Despite dating for nearly four years, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have largely kept their relationship private following the actor’s highly publicized split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie officially finalized their divorce in December 2024, ending a lengthy legal battle that lasted nearly a decade after their separation in 2016.

The former couple share six children together: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.