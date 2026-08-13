Brad Pitt fights for survival in new trailer for David Ayer's 'Heart of the Beast'

Paramount Pictures has released a brand-new trailer for director David Ayer’s survival thriller Heart of the Beast. This marks the filmmaker’s first collaboration with Oscar-winner Brad Pitt since their 2014 World War II movie, Fury.

In Heart of the Beast, Pitt stars as James Belmont-a retired Army Special Forces officer who, following a devastating plane crash, becomes stranded in the rugged Alaskan wilderness. With his three-legged German Shepherd service dog, Odin, by his side, he must call on his training, endurance and the unbreakable bond with his canine partner to survive the relentless conditions, treacherous terrain and deadly predators.

A Raw, Lean Survival Thriller

Cameron Alexander wrote the film, which is executive produced by Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash). The feature will be a tight 100 minutes and should naturally be placed next to similar high-stakes, grim survival movies like Joe Carnahan’s The Grey, which stars Liam Neeson.

Some key details that the latest footage and project specifications highlight:

The High-Stakes Premise-After the crash of his private jet, it’s up to James Belmont and his injured war dog, Odin, to trek through unforgiving, freezing temperatures, and crossing raging rivers and encountering wildlife (like hungry wolves) on their quest to reach civilization.

Emotional Story-The story should delve into the themes of trauma and resilience as well as examine the unique emotional connection between a military veteran and their working service animal.

A Vulnerable Lead Performance-Director David Ayer had this to say about Brad Pitt’s performance, which audiences will find surprisingly emotional and vulnerable compared to his previous action roles.

“He’s a beast. He was vulnerable and exposed himself in a way that I haven’t seen before,” Ayer told recent interviews. “A constant theme from people who have seen the film is just how raw and believable his performance is.”

Breakdown of the Director and Actors:

Directed by David Ayer (Fury, End of Watch, The Beekeeper)

Written by Cameron Alexander

Starring Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe

Produced by David Ayer, Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen

Executive Produced by Damien Chazelle

A Paramount Pictures release; 100 minutes

A Director-Actor Reunion

Heart of the Beast reunites Pitt and Ayer for their first film together over 10 years after Fury. As director of the blockbuster The Beekeeper, Ayer brings his experience using gritty, cinematic style to a story that focuses on isolation and the resilience of two combat-tested partners.

Based on strong early test screening results, the survival movie is gathering serious buzz, especially as Paramount gears up for its release in late summer.

Heart of the Beast is premiering exclusively in theaters nationwide September 25, 2026.