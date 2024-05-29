Brad Pitt, George Clooney reunite onscreen in Wolfs

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reunited after 16 years for upcoming action-comedy Wolfs set to hit theaters on September 20.

Sony Pictures released the trailer for the movie on Wednesday in which they play the role of two lone-wolf fixers who are forced to work together after they get the same assignment.

The trailer for the film, directed by Jon Watt, shows a woman calling on a phone number as a body laid in what looked like a flat.

George Clooney is then seen arriving at the scene as he puts on gloves to cover up what looks like a murder.

He assures the woman, “There’s nobody who can do who I do.”

However, Brad Pitt enters the scene seconds later wearing a similar outfit.

Pitt and Clooney are reuniting onscreen after 16 years in Wolfs. They starred together in three Ocean’s movies. The two actors were last seen together onscreen in 2008’s Burn After Reading.

Brad Pitt’s recent outing was in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon while George Clooney recently reprised his role of Bruce Wayne in DC’s The Flash.

The film also stars Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan.

Pitt and Clooney are also producing Wolfs.