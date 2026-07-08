Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon grab attention with new photos

While Brad Pitt’s romantic life has entered a joyful new chapter, Angelina Jolie continues to focus on her life outside of dating.

The actor and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, recently gave fans a rare update on their growing relationship by sharing photos from Travis Kelce’s wedding. The couple looked blissfully happy as they posed for pictures before heading out to the star-studded event at Madison Square Garden in New York. One photo captured Brad Pitt and de Ramon smiling warmly together, while another showed them side-by-side just before the ceremony. Although they have attended public events together in the past, these new photos have brought more attention to their relationship than ever before.

Pitt and de Ramon have been dating for some time, and those close to the actor are reportedly thrilled to see him enjoying this new phase of his life after a difficult few years.

Conversely, Jolie has been open about choosing a completely different path following their 2016 split. “To be candid, I haven’t dated since my divorce a decade ago. So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children and my family,” she stated.

The actress clarified that her children and her humanitarian efforts remain her top priorities. She also mentioned how her role as Maxine in Couture changed her perspective on balancing personal relationships with family. While Jolie acknowledged that life has changed her over the years, she emphasized that she is learning to embrace and love life once again.