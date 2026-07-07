Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have taken a new step in their relationship by making their romance Instagram official with a series of glamorous photos from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding celebration in New York City.

The couple – who have been linked since 2022 – appeared together in behind-the-scenes images shared by celebrity hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti on Instagram following the Friday event at Madison Square Garden.

Pitt, 62, looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo paired with a bow tie and dark sunglasses, while de Ramon, 33, stunned in a fitted black lace gown accessorized with teardrop earrings and a sleek high ponytail. The couple smiled and embraced as they posed before heading to the high-profile celebration.

“My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in NYC,” Zanoletti captioned the post, which quickly drew attention from fans.

De Ramon later reshared the images on her Instagram Stories, marking the first time she has publicly shared photos featuring Pitt. She paired the posts with Taylor Swift’s songs “Lover” and “Delicate,” adding a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Riddle (@charlieriddle)

The appearance marks a rare public display from the couple, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight despite dating for nearly three years.

Brad Pitt finalized his lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie in December 2024, bringing an end to more than eight years of legal proceedings following their 2016 separation. The former couple share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

De Ramon was previously married to actor Paul Wesley. The pair wed in 2019 before separating in 2022 after more than three years of marriage.