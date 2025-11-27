Brad Pitt reveals show he and ex Jennifer Aniston watched in bed every night

Brad Pitt once shared that he and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston had a very specific nightly ritual during the early 2000s and it involved one of MTV’s most chaotic reality TV families.

In a recent episode of the British reality series, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Jack Osbourne told his castmates that Pitt once told him that he and Aniston were devoted fans of The Osbournes.

Recounting the past encounter with Pitt at the Emmys, Jack shared that he was in the green room when the F1 actor walked in and greeted him directly before telling him, “I absolutely love your show.”

“Jennifer and I got our agents to get us copies of it. We watch it every night in bed,” Jack recalled Pitt telling him.

“Awesome. Thank you, Brad Pitt,” he recalled replying Pitt.

The Osbournes was the groundbreaking MTV series that followed Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne through their uncensored, unpredictable life in Beverly Hills.

The MTV show first debuted in 2002 and aired for four seasons with the final premiering in 2005.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston first met through their managers in 1994 and secretly dated in 1998. In July 2000 the couple secretly tied the knot in a Malibu beach wedding ceremony, before parting ways in 2005.