Brad Pitt wins key court ruling in ongoing fight with Angelina Jolie

A Los Angeles judge has handed Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt a clear procedural win in his long-running legal fight with Angelina Jolie, granting his request to unseal private messages that sit at the heart of their bitter winery dispute.

The ruling, delivered this week by Judge Lia Martin, allows Brad Pitt to obtain unredacted communications tied to Angelina Jolie’s legal strategy surrounding the 2021 sale of her stake in Château Miraval. It’s a significant development. And one Brad Pitt has been pushing for, persistently.

Court filings show that Brad Pitt’s legal team argued the messages were improperly shielded, even though they involved non-attorney parties. The judge agreed. As a result, Angelina Jolie is now required to hand over full versions of emails and messages that had previously been partially blacked out.

The documents span years, some reaching back to 2008, and were quietly submitted to the court in recent months. Now, Angelina Jolie’s legal team has 45 days to comply. The effort to keep those records sealed, and protected by sanctions, didn’t hold.

This ruling lands more than three years into the bruising legal war over Miraval, the French winery once jointly owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and the place where they married in 2014. What began as a business disagreement has since expanded into accusations of contract breaches, financial misconduct, and deeply personal allegations.

The broader case — centered on Brad Pitt’s claim that Angelina Jolie violated their agreement by selling her shares — isn’t going to trial until February 2027. That’s still a long road ahead.

Though Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finalized their divorce in late 2024, the legal aftershocks continue to ripple. Hollywood’s former power couple, once inseparable on red carpets and humanitarian missions, remains locked in a courtroom battle that shows no sign of fading quietly.