Brad Pitt has asked a court to order Angelina Jolie to produce financial records from 2017 to 2019 as their long-running legal dispute over the Château Miraval winery continues.

According to court documents, Pitt’s legal team argues that Jolie has failed to provide financial records for the requested period despite previously agreeing to do so. The filing states that Jolie has only submitted tax returns and profit participation statements for 2020 and 2021.

Pitt’s lawyers contend that the earlier records are relevant because Jolie has claimed she largely put her career on hold after the couple separated in 2016, foregoing years of compensation.

They also argue that Jolie alleged Pitt had significant financial leverage over her, prompting her decision to sell her stake in Château Miraval in 2019 to gain financial independence.

The filing maintains that documents showing Jolie’s earned income and profit-sharing payments between 2017 and 2019 are necessary to assess the accuracy of those claims and determine whether financial considerations influenced her decision to sell her interest in the French winery.

Jolie’s legal team has strongly opposed the request, arguing that Pitt has mischaracterized her statements. In previous court filings, her attorneys said she never claimed to be in general financial distress, but rather sought financial independence specifically from her former husband as they untangled their shared business interests following their divorce.

Her lawyers further argued that she has already provided financial records for 2020 and 2021 despite having no legal obligation to do so, describing Pitt’s request for additional years of financial information as an unnecessary invasion of her privacy.

The latest filing is another chapter in the former Hollywood power couple’s years-long legal battle. Pitt and Jolie, who met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, married in 2014 before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Since their split, they have remained embroiled in multiple legal disputes involving custody of their children and ownership of Château Miraval.

The court has not yet ruled on Pitt’s request for the additional financial records.