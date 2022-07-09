Brad Pitt suffers from ‘prosopagnosia’; What does it mean?

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has shocked fans as he reveals being suffering from a rare disorder, ‘Prosopagnosia’.

‘The Lost City’ actor during his recent outing spoke about his suffering from prosopagnosia – a sort of facial blindness – which makes it difficult for him to remember people’s faces. Although Pitt, 58, has not medically been diagnosed with the illness, he believes that he has it.

During a recent conversation with a foreign-based magazine, Pitt revealed, “Nobody believes me! I wanna meet another [person with it].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

He told the portal that he wants to ‘remember the people he meets’ and fears his struggle has given people the impression he’s ‘aloof’.

Earlier, Pitt reflected upon the condition and said that he mostly ‘stays home’ and avoids meeting many people.

As per the description from the National Institute of Health, Prosopagnosia is a neurological disorder that can cause people to have difficulty recognizing even family members or friends.

Moreover, the treatment for prosopagnosia involves developing other strategies to recognize people, such as focusing on their voice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt (@bradpittofflcial)

On the work front, Brad Pitt is awaiting the release of his next ‘Bullet Train’.

The live-action adaptation of the same-named book by Maria Beetle follows the story of five assassins, who are on a fast-moving bullet train, finding out that there is a common thing in their mission.

David Leitch directorial is slated to hit theatres on July 29.

Comments