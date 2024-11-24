VIDEO: Brad Pitt spotted fainting at F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fans were left concerned after Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was spotted fainting at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A video of the incident went viral on November 23, showing the ‘Fight Club’ actor collapsing to the ground as he fainted on the grid.

The viral video shows Brad Pitt dressed in full driving fear and was captured walking unsteadily from the scene of a race crash.

However, it was soon learned that the Hollywood superstar was actually performing the stunt for his upcoming ‘F1’ film.

APX GP, the fictional race team of Brad Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes, released a mock statement, leaving fans concerned about the well-being of the actor.

“During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation. Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously and Sonny’s health remains our top priority,” the statement read.

It is to be noted that Brad Bitt will portray the role of Sonny Hayes in the hotly-anticipated ‘F1’ film.

The film will see the Hollywood actor play a retired driver “who returns to Formula 1 at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, to mentor and team with a younger driver,” per a synopsis of the film.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in June 2025.

Other cast members include Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and Best Supporting Actress nominee Kerry Condon.

Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer, with filming starting last year and continuing during selected grand prix weekends this season.