Brad Pitt wraps filming for David Fincher’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Brad Pitt has officially wrapped filming on David Fincher’s upcoming sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The sequel, titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth, sees Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role as the laid-back stuntman first introduced in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film.

While Tarantino wrote the script, Fincher stepped in as director, reuniting with Pitt for the first time since their acclaimed collaborations on Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Production reportedly spanned nearly six months in Los Angeles, with Pitt joined by a new ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Carla Gugino.

The update was given by Debicki in a recent interview with PEOPLE at the January 24 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Wicker.

“I just wrapped on [David] Fincher’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make. I absolutely loved it,” the British actress shared.

She went on to gush, “We shot it for nearly six months in L.A., and I just adored, adored working with David, just love him to pieces. And I loved working with Brad. In his absolutely iconic role, yeah, it was a joy… I was very, very happy on that job.”

Details about the plot remain tightly under wraps, though the project is expected to expand on Cliff Booth’s story following the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Netflix will reportedly release The Adventures of Cliff Booth later in 2026.