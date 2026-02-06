Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel: Elizabeth Debicki confirms her role

Elizabeth Debicki recently opened up about her appearance in the sequel of Brad Pitt’s 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

At the January 24 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Wicker, the 35-year-old Australian actress conversed with PEOPLE magazine about her forthcoming projects, including The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the David Fincher-directed sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Debicki said, “I just wrapped on [David] Fincher’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, which was just such a dream to make.”

“I absolutely loved it,” she remarked, alluding to The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

For those unaware, in the upcoming period comedy-drama film The Adventures of Cliff Booth, written by Tarantino and directed by David Fincher, Pitt stars in his original role as Cliff Booth.

Notably, the character of Booth earned the F1 star an Academy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

It is pertinent to mention that Debicki’s role in The Adventures of Cliff Booth is still under wraps. The movie will release sometime in 2026.