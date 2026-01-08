Bradley Cooper addresses plastic surgery rumors on ‘Smartless’ podcast

Bradley Cooper is finally setting the record straight on long-running plastic surgery rumors.

During his recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, the Oscar-nominated actor addressed the speculation as he sat down with hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes for a candid conversation.

The conversation began when Arnett recalled being asked in a previous interview to reveal something about Cooper that people might not already know. Arnett said he considered addressing the persistent rumors surrounding Cooper’s looks, making it clear that the actor has not had any cosmetic procedures.

“I said, ‘Well, there’s a lot’,” Arnett said.

He further added, “And then I was gonna say, because we keep reading it, ‘Everybody thinks that Bradley’s had plastic surgery.’ I’m like, ‘What people don’t know is that he hasn’t.’ Of course, he hasn’t.”

Meanwhile, Cooper acknowledged that that people have complimented his appearance lately, which he believes may have fueled online chatter.

“I get people [coming] up to me the last couple weeks. They’re like, ‘Oh, you look good!” the A Star is Born actor said during the January 5 episode.

Bradley Cooper previously underwent a dramatic physical transformation for his role as legendary composer Leonard Bernstein in the 2023 biopic Maestro, a change that sparked widespread discussion about his appearance.

The rumors intensified in late 2025 when Cooper made several public appearances alongside Arnett while promoting their film Is This Thing On?,