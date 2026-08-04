Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid secretly married? What we know

Speculation surrounding the high-profile romance between Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Gigi Hadid has hit an all-time high following widespread rumor of a secret wedding ceremony.

Fans and media outlets went into a frenzy after recent paparazzi photographs showed the couple sporting matching bands on their ring fingers during an outing in New York City, sparking intense debate about whether the pair quietly tied the knot away from the public eye.

Sources close to the couple have addressed the ongoing chatter, suggesting that while their relationship has grown increasingly serious, no formal wedding ceremony has taken place.

The pair, who have been romantically linked since late 2023, have consistently prioritized privacy and keeping their personal lives grounded, especially when it comes to co-parenting their respective children from previous relationships.

Despite the lack of an official marriage license, insiders emphasize that Cooper and Hadid remain deeply committed to one another and enjoy celebrating their bond with private gestures.

For now, representatives for both stars have maintained silence on the marital rumors, leaving fans to keep a close eye on any future announcements from the celebrity duo.