Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and Pedro Pascal were spotted enjoying a relaxed evening together in Paris, where the trio stepped out for dinner following a busy week of fashion events.

The stars were joined by Pedro Pascal’s sister, Lux Pascal, for a meal at Stresa restaurant on Thursday night. As they left the venue, Hadid was seen wearing a brown polka-dot dress paired with a Miu Miu handbag, while Cooper and Pascal kept their looks casual for the outing.

The dinner gathering comes as many celebrities have been in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, which recently wrapped up before the fashion spotlight shifted to Rome.

Cooper and Pascal have shared a longtime friendship and have been seen together on several occasions over the years. The actors attended an Oscars after-party together in 2023, and Cooper has previously praised Pascal’s work, describing his performance in The Last of Us as an iconic take on a classic screen archetype during an interview with Esquire.

The following year, the pair reunited to support their mutual friend Sarah Paulson by attending a Broadway performance of Appropriate, in which the actress starred.

While the dinner was simply a friendly outing, the appearance of Cooper, Hadid and Pascal together quickly attracted attention from fans.