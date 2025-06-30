Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid chased to doorstep after Paris outing

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were chased by the invasive paparazzi to their doorstep after the celebrity couple’s romantic yet quiet outing in Paris.

The newest it couple in town, American supermodel Gigi Hadid, 30, and Hollywood heartthrob Bradley Cooper, 50, who finally made their long-rumoured relationship official on Instagram last month, were out and about for a low-key Paris evening, strolling hand-in-hand on the crowded sidewalk.

However, the romantic walk was soon invaded by French paparazzi, who not only swarmed the couple with their cameras on the street but even chased the celebrities to their Paris residence, forcing them to hurry inside, as that seemed like the only option to escape the aggressive shutterbugs.

The widely circulated video of the couple’s tense escape from paparazzi has drawn criticism from social media users, with many calling out the aggressive behaviour of cameramen, which ended up disrupting the quality time of the celebrities with each other.

Notably, Hadid, who was previously in a long-term relationship with ‘One Direction’ singer Zayn Malik, until they broke up in October 2021, first sparked the romance rumours with Cooper in late 2023.

Both Hadid and Cooper share a daughter each from their previous relationships, with Malik and Russian model Irina Shayk, respectively.

