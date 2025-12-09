Bradley Cooper spills on his most ‘terrifying’ project yet after ‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper is teasing his next writing project!

The 50-year-old actor recently made an appearance at a BAFTA Life In Pictures event in London on Friday, where he opened up about his creative process and teased what’s coming next.

“There is something that’s been burning in me since Maestro and I’m writing it now and we’ll see. Talk about terrified, so terrified, way more terrifying,” the American Sniper said to audience.

While speaking, Bradley Cooper also admitted that fear has always played a major role in driving his work.

“I get terrified in the beginning of a project, like terrified. That’s the scariest thing. But the more work I put in, the less scared I get and the more the excitement starts to overtake the fear. By the time I’m showing up on set, I’m so excited that that really is the propulsive engine rather than fear. But on stage, I was definitely scared. Right before, but I get scared of weird things. Like what if I pass gas on stage or what if I get the hiccups. What happens if I get the hiccups in the middle of The Elephant Man,” he added.

Bradley Cooper – co-wrote Maestro and A Star Is Born – most recently wrote, directed, produced and starred in dramedy Is This Thing On?.