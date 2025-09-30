Bradley Cooper 'stressed' over Gigi Hadid proposal

After being together for nearly two years, supermodel Gigi Hadid is awaiting her beau, Bradley Cooper, to pop the question, but the Hollywood heartthrob is reportedly ‘stressed’ over something else.

With the wedding of Selena Gomez to Benny Blanco and Taylor Swift announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce, all of Gigi Hadid’s pals are getting off the list, and the 30-year-old supermodel, who has been dating Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, 50, for two years, is secretly but eagerly waiting for him to finally propose to her, reported foreign media.

“Gigi’s not pressuring him and has ordered everyone in her life to do the same, but it’s no secret she’s waiting for this to happen,” an insider disclosed. “And with Taylor and Travis getting engaged, it’s definitely bringing heat to the situation.”

“Of course, Gigi is thrilled for Taylor. But it’s a reminder of what she doesn’t have,” the tipster added.

According to the source, “Bradley talks about marrying like it’s a sure thing, but then flips.”

“He says he’s stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it’s very mixed messaging,” the insider divulged.

“Gigi’s family and friends are trying to give him the benefit of the doubt and trust that he’s going to work up the guts to take this next step before long. But it’s a little suspicious, given his history of being so noncommittal,” the person shared. “He really needs to get out of his own way and just do it because Gigi is a catch and she’s not going to wait forever.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Hadid and Cooper, who have been dating since late 2023, have a daughter each from their previous relationships. The supermodel shares her only daughter, Khai, 5, with One Direction singer Zayn Malik, whereas the ‘Maestro’ star is a father to Lea de Seine, 8, from his previous relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk.