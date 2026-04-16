Bradley Cooper to direct, star in Margot Robbie’s ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel

Bradley Cooper is said to take on a new film role after confirming to write, direct and star in the upcoming ‘Ocean’s’ prequel alongside Margot Robbie.

The Warner Bros’ Cinema Con presentation in Las Vegas is set to be released in theatres on June 25, 2027 and will expand the long-running heist franchise with a story set decades before the events of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’.

The film will focus on the origins of Danny Ocean’s family, specifically his parents, who are portrayed as master criminals in their own right. According to Robbie, who appeared virtually during the presentation, the story follows the duo in their prime as they execute an ambitious heist during the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most glamorous and high-stakes events in the Formula One calendar.

The setting marked a shift from the Las Vegas casino world of the modern trilogy to a European backdrop rooted in motorsport and international intrigue. Robbie is also producing the film through her LuckyChap banner, continuing her ongoing collaboration with Warner Bros on major studio projects. The screenplay is written by Carrie Solomon.

The film does not yet have an official title, although it is being referred to as an Ocean’s prequel within studio announcements. Cooper’s involvement followed the departure of filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, who had previously been attached to direct before exiting the project due to creative differences.

The film, therefore, marks a fresh creative direction under Cooper’s leadership, combining his established acting profile with his growing experience behind the camera.

The ‘Ocean’s’ franchise began with Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ in 2001, itself a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film ‘Ocean’s 11’. That trilogy, which also includes ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ and ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’, featured George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. The series later expanded with ‘Ocean’s Eight’ in 2018, led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

Warner Bros also used the CinemaCon event to outline several future release dates across its slate, including genre and franchise titles such as ‘The Revenge of La Llorona’, ‘Evil Dead Wrath’, ‘Final Destination 7’, ‘The Flood’ from Zach Cregger, and a new ‘Ocean’s’ entry alongside an untitled Baz Luhrmann film.

The studio additionally confirmed that a ‘Game of Thrones’ feature titled ‘Aegon’s Conquest’ is in development, signalling continued expansion of its major fantasy and franchise properties.

With production plans moving forward and a high-profile creative team attached, the ‘Ocean’s’ prequel is positioned as one of Warner Bros’ key tentpole releases for 2027.