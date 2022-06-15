Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer’s trailer is out now!

An official trailer of the much-anticipated Bollywood title, ‘Brahmastra’ – starring now-real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – has been released.

The trailer for Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus which has been on the cards for years at this point is finally out and is proving to be a treat for Indian mythology fans, with a more contemporary take.

Almost 3-minutes long trailer clip features all the great winning elements, such as some of the massive stars of the Indian film industry, the captivating VFX, and impressive music by Pritam.

As perfectly described by cast member Amitabh Bachchan who called it ‘Modern Mythology’, Ayan Mukerji’s creation struck a perfect amalgamation of deep-rooted Indian mythology and a modern story to create a universe similar to global content.

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 this year. The film will mark the first on-screen outing of the now-real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively.

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar, while, Shah Rukh Khan has been teased in a cameo role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brahmāstra (@brahmastrafilm)

Ranbir Kapoor has co-produced the film along with renowned director Karan Johar, Steven Burch, Marijke Desouza, Valentin Dimitrov, Namit Malhotra, and Alexander Peytchev.

‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ is the first film in a planned mythological epic trilogy.

Comments