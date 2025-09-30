Braldo Shigar notables raise alarm over K2 road mismanagement

The Braldo Shigar Community notables held a press conference about the mismanagement of the K2 Road, which has been blocked for almost four months due to landslides and river erosion, on Tuesday.

The elders have strongly slammed the ongoing situation in the community by the Communication and Work Department, accusing the local executive engineer (Xen) of not providing a sustainable, permanent, vital K2 road, which is frequently used by foreign tourists and locals, adding a massive amount to the tourism industry as a national and international symbol.

However, the notables warned that foreign tourists would be prevented from using the K2 road, an important bypass connecting Skardu to Askole and climbers and trekkers to K2, in the future unless their longstanding concerns are addressed.

However, Saeed Shigri has claimed that royalty from K2 tourism is being spent on luxuries for the elite, as the indigenous people continue suffering neglect.

Shigri further added that each year foreigners pay up to $5000 as royalty fees, but still our people do not get any benefit from it, as we have ever had the worst infrastructure.

Furthermore, the notables also took him down for favoring contractors over listening to public concerns and called for his immediate removal and warned failure to restore the road would lead to stricter actions.

The elders further stated in conference that in case the K2 Road is not immediately opened, the locals should set up their own checkpoint to rebuild by own and collect taxes from all the passing vehicles.

In addition, the elders also blamed local administration for ignoring their voices. They highlighted food shortages and lack of healthcare, claiming that patients are dying without treatment.