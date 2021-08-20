Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality announce redesign of 10 parks

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), and Dubai Municipality, today announced that they will redesign 10 public parks in the emirate as part of their joint redevelopment project.

The two organisations also announced that 30 individuals from the Emirati creative community have been chosen to participate in the project. The participants were chosen after an evaluation of over 100 submissions from the community for designs of public park elements and concepts for community events.

Revealing details at an event held today, Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality said the selected participants include 10 architects, 10 interior designers and 10 event planners, most of whom are fresh graduates and young professionals. The participants were chosen based on their portfolio of work and their CVs.

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality recently invited the participation of Emirati creatives and design and event professionals with the aim of promoting community participation in the redevelopment of parks. Submissions were invited for designs that can integrate environmentally friendly materials and innovative modern building methods that can revitalise parks and help attract more visitors.

The joint project falls within the framework of Dubai’s drive to transform itself into the world’s best city to live in, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan unveiled earlier this year by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to create a roadmap for sustainable urban development in the emirate.

The new park designs will cover urban seating, children’s playgrounds, jogging tracks, landscaping and other elements of the park in addition to concepts for community events or activities.

During the event, presentations on the project were made by Shaima Al Suwaidi, City Branding Manager, Brand Dubai; Aisha Abdulrahim Abualshawareb, Planning Permits section Acting Manager, Dubai Municipality; and Sheikha Mahra Salem Al Shamsi, Urban Design Section Acting Manager,Dubai Municipality.