Brandon Buckingham faces critical health crisis

YouTuber Brandon Buckingham has revealed a distressing update from the ICU, informing his followers that several of his organs are failing as medical teams work to determine the underlying cause.

On November 21, Buckingham posted on X (formerly Twitter),”In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good, my friends. I love you guys.” This message prompted an outpouring of support from fans of The Buckingham Show.

Buckingham’s alarming update came just two days after he hinted at possible diagnoses, including tuberculosis, septic pneumonia and liver failure, in a November 19 post that featured a selfie while he was receiving treatment. That post garnered over a million views, signalling widespread concern from his audience.

Fans quickly responded with encouragement, prayers for his recovery, and heartfelt messages acknowledging the impact his content has had on their lives.

With 1.2 million subscribers, Buckingham has shared his journey from being an elementary school art teacher with a master’s degree to becoming a full-time YouTuber. Just days earlier, on November 10, he had reassured his followers that he was out of the hospital and “stabilized” expressing hope for improvement in the weeks to come.

His sudden health deterioration has left supporters stunned, and many continue to send messages of encouragement as they await further updates on his condition.