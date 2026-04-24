Bravo Investigating Leaked Reunion Audio ...

Audio has leaked from the “Summer House” reunion … and it seems like Bravoholics are getting the showdown they’ve been waiting for between former BFFs Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller.

Fans may love the inside look at yesterday’s taping … TMZ has learned Bravo’s pissed and investigating the leak.

The Reality Report posted the audio on Instagram Friday … which seems to show several cast members ripping into Amanda for sneaking around with Ciara’s ex, West Wilson.

In one slide, several cast members pile onto Amanda for not apologizing to Ciara in her joint statement with West … and accusing them of only coming clean because there was a video out there … although it’s unclear what the alleged video actually showed.

In another clip, Ciara seems to confront Amanda directly … saying she texted her former friend when the rumors were circulating, but was told there was nothing to worry about.

Ciara says … “I asked you ‘Is this true?’ And you were like, ‘No, me and West are just friends.'”

She adds that Amanda said she would never do that because they’re “best friends.”

In the audio, Amanda seems to confess she blatantly lied to Ciara … and attempted to rationalize the bestie betrayal.

She says she denied it “because it was all so new” and she was “figuring it out.” She seemed to say there were “so many layers and complications” because West was seeing other people and she was “technically still married.”

Someone in the cast then seems to call out that both Amanda and West were aware it was “f***ing weird” for them to get together … but they chose to do it anyway.

That’s when Amanda launched into the “you can’t help who you like” defense … and seemingly set Ciara off in the process.

You can hear Ciara allegedly say … “You actually can help it. You can.”

In the last slide, Ciara seems to really go in for the kill … ripping into Amanda because there were “a million other f***ing guys in New York City” and she chose to hook up with her ex.

Ciara said … “You know how much that f***ed me up. You chose the one guy.”

When Amanda tried to argue that she “didn’t choose” West intentionally, Ciara seemed to call her “a snake in the f***ing grass.”

Ciara added … “You should honestly just say ‘OK’ because you know you are. You move silent, but you’re f***ing deadly.”

It’s unclear who was recording the audio — and ultimately leaked it — but Bravo is not happy.

A Bravo spokesperson tells TMZ … “This represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew, and the integrity of the production process. We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

And the big boss himself is pretty pissed, too. Andy Cohen took to Instagram threads to respond to a follower who asked if he’d seen the news … saying he doesn’t like it.

He wrote … “People laid their souls out emotionally for ten hours yesterday and it’s disgusting and illegal for someone to leak or distribute this. It’s disrespectful to the work and tears the cast put in yesterday. Let the season play out. You will see it all in due time.”

Sounds like this reunion’s gonna be an explosive one.