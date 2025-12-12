Braxton Berrios' Instagram post sparks fan frenzy

Braxton Berrios returns to Instagram with a question, but he’s insisting it’s “absolutely not” shady.

On December 11, Thursday, the Houston Texans wide receiver asked his 592,000 Instagram followers in the caption of his new post, “What did I miss?”

This cheeky caption sits next to a post filled with photos of Berrios’ game day outfits. While some fans pointed out the football player’s love of duffel bags and Starbucks drinks featured in the images, others questioned the intention behind Berrios’ caption, as it comes days after his breakup from Alix Earle, 24.

“Is this shady Braxton? I hope not,” one fan wondered, to which he replied it “it was absolutely not supposed to be”.

Berrios seemingly hinted at the inspiration behind his caption by pinning a fan comment that read, “People don’t get your caption referring to the Drake song “.

The Canadian rapper has a song called “What Did I Miss?” in which he offers some choice words to the “traitors” in his life who didn’t take his side during his public back-and-forth with Kendrick Lamar.

However, after a few minutes, Berrios unpinned the comment referencing Drake’s track, and a fan pointed out in the comment section that Earle’s mom, Alisa, liked Berrios’ post.

While the reasoning behind the football star’s caption may be unknown, in a separate reply to fans, Berrios defended himself after not attending any live tapings during season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, in which Earle finished second.

Considering that the season aired during the NFL season, Berrios replied to the fan: “I would’ve been at every one if I could’ve, sadly I can’t travel like that in season”.

After another fan posted a similar comment, writing, “Every single one of Alix’s shows…” Berrios replied, “I would’ve loved to be. Sadly, I wasn’t able to travel like that in-season.”

The two started dating after meeting at a party in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards that July.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in early December that Berrios and Earle had recently split and that the breakup was mutual.