Brazil beat Senegal 2-0 in feisty friendly at the Emirates

LONDON: First-half goals from Estevao and Casemiro secured a 2-0 victory for Brazil over Senegal in a fiery friendly at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The win marked the five-time World Cup champions’ maiden triumph against their African opponents and Carlo Ancelotti’s fourth victory in seven matches as Brazil coach.

The South American giants were quick out of the blocks, with Matheus Cunha hitting the woodwork twice in the opening stages as the match began at a frenetic pace.

heir breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Casemiro’s intended through-ball deflected off a Senegalese defender, falling perfectly into the path of Estevao, who arrived at lightning speed to clinically slot a left-footed shot inside the far post.

The lead was doubled in the 35th minute via a set-piece masterclass. Rodrygo delivered a pinpoint free kick to an unmarked Casemiro at the far post. The veteran midfielder controlled the ball expertly before curling home from close range, leaving keeper Edouard Mendy helpless.

ON the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo is in danger of missing at least Portugal’s opening match at next year’s World Cup after being showing a red card in Thursday’s 2-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo was initially shown a yellow card after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O’Shea during the match in Dublin. However, it was upgraded to a red card and Ronaldo was sent off for the first time in his international career after the contact was reviewed by the referee on a pitch-side video monitor.

“When he tries to get away from the defender, I think the action looks worse than what it actually is,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said. “I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body. But from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. We accept it. It could be a red card but for the right reasons.”

Ronaldo will serve his mandatory one-game suspension when Portugal plays host to Armenia on Sunday. Portugal, which still lead Hungary by two points in Group F, can clinch a spot in next year’s World Cup with a victory.

However, FIFA disciplinary rules state that a ban of at least two matches is required for “serious foul play” and for at least three matches for “violent conduct,” or for “an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing.”