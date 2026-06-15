A horrific bungee jumping accident in Brazil has sparked widespread public outrage and a criminal investigation after a 21-year-old woman fell to her death from a bridge when the staff at Helix reportedly failed to attach her safety harness.

The tragedy, which occurred at the notorious Skeleton Bridge in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, was captured in distressing social media footage that shows the final moments of the victim’s life.

The victim, identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, plunged more than 130 feet into a ravine during an extreme sports excursion organized by a private adventure tourism company.

Video evidence recorded by horrified onlookers indicates that operators led the young woman to the edge of the platform and released her, entirely oblivious to the fact that the primary safety cord was completely unsecured. Onlookers realized the catastrophic mistake instantly, with screams of panic echoing across the scene as she fell.

Emergency responders rushed to the location immediately following the plunge, but the impact proved fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Adding to the tragedy’s emotional weight, Rodrigues de Freitas had uploaded a playful social media post minutes before the jump.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing the event’s registration wristbands, she joked to her followers about the upcoming leap. The post went viral globally within hours of her passing.

The victim’s fiancé, who accompanied her to the site, witnessed the entire event and required immediate medical attention at the scene after going into shock. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Brazil’s Civil Police arrested six individuals associated with the private tour company.

Law enforcement officials are conducting a thorough forensic probe into the operational workflow to determine whether severe negligence and a total bypass of safety protocols led to the fatal fall.

The incident has ignited a fierce national debate regarding the oversight of extreme sports across South America.

Limeira Mayor Murilo Félix announced that local authorities will file an official complaint with the federal government, demanding strict access controls and immediate safety measures for the federal site, which has posed a documented danger to the public for several years.