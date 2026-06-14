Brazil draw with Morocco in FIFA World Cup opener

Vinicius Junior scored a brilliant equaliser for Brazil in a 1-1 draw with Morocco on Saturday as the five-time World Cup winners made an uncertain start to the tournament in New Jersey.

Ismael Saibari ran through to give Morocco a 21st-minute lead with a clever scoop in the Group C opener, but Vinicius produced a moment of magic to ensure Brazil came away with a point.

Brazil are chasing a record sixth World Cup title, 24 years after last lifting the trophy, but this performance suggests there is a lot of work to be done by Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos and Kaka were all members of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning squad and were among those in attendance at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil have turned to the hugely successful Ancelotti a bid to end the country’s title drought. He is the first foreign coach to lead Brazil at football’s biggest tournament.

A fifth-placed finish in South American qualifying underlined the scale of the challenge facing Ancelotti. However, the Italian insists Brazil possess a squad capable of competing with anyone in the expanded 48-team tournament.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Vini Jr wins MOTM against Morocco! pic.twitter.com/8vKAIpSVAy — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 14, 2026

He was without Neymar for the start of the competition, with Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer still recovering from a calf injury, having not played for his country since 2023.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi urged his players not to fear Brazil, and his message appeared to resonate as the 2022 semi-finalists started brightly in one of the standout matches of the first round.

After Neil El Aynaoui and Achraf Hakimi threatened the Brazil goal, Saibari made the breakthrough when he latched onto a fine pass from Brahim Diaz.

The PSV Eindhoven forward raced beyond Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes, holding his nerve with a clincal chipped finish over the advancing Alisson Becker.

Brazil drew level 11 minutes later through Vinicius, who will have a vital role to play if Brazil are to shine this summer.

The Real Madrid star received the ball from Bruno Guimaraes on the left side of the area before cutting back onto his right foot and hammering into the far corner past Yassine Bounou.

It belatedly breathed life into a lacklustre Brazil and Lucas Paqueta saw his acrobatic effort pushed away by Bounou before half-time.

Bounou saved well from Igor Thiago as Brazil caught Morocco napping with a quick throw-in after the break, while Raphinha and Danilo shot right at Bounou as the Selecao pressed for a winner.

Morocco nearly snatched it at the death when Alisson parried a long-range effort from El Aynaoui and had to react sharply to block the follow-up from Chemsdine Talbi.

Brazil next face outsiders Haiti while Morocco take on Scotland in their second match.