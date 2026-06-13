Brazil enter the fray at the World Cup

Five-time winners Brazil roll into the World Cup on Saturday when they play surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco in one of the standout group-stage matchups.

On the first day featuring four matches at a tournament expanded this year to 48 teams, Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and take on debutants Haiti in Boston.

In other games, 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar play Switzerland in Santa Clara before Australia take on Turkey in Vancouver to close out the day.

Co-hosts the United States launched their home World Cup in emphatic fashion Friday, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 to delight a star-studded 70,000-strong crowd in Los Angeles that included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and David Beckham.

On Saturday, all eyes will be fixed on Brazil in New Jersey.

The Selecao might not be the force they once were, but they remain one of the most glamorous draws in world football.

Carlo Ancelotti has been drafted in to try to end the Brazilians’ 24-year wait for another global crown.

Ancelotti, making his World Cup debut as a coach, says he is convinced he has a team capable of competing with the very best.

“It’s a new experience, it’s a new responsibility to represent the country of football,” the Italian said on Friday.

“We have a team that can compete with every team in the world, we’re convinced of that. It’s a team with quality and experience, and with absolute confidence that it can compete with anyone,” he added.

Brazil labored through their South American qualification campaign, losing six of 18 matches to finish fifth, which in previous years would have forced them into the play-offs.

Forwards Rodrygo and Estevao are out of the squad due to injury, while fading superstar Neymar will miss the opening game but, Ancelotti said, is “working very hard to recover as quickly as possible”.

Neymar has not played for his country since 2023.

That all puts pressure on Vinicius Junior, who scored 21 goals last season for Real Madrid and must provide the firepower if Brazil are to shine, although Barcelona forward Raphinha can also find the net.

Morocco stunned the football world four years ago as they became the first African side to reach the last four in Qatar.

They were awarded this year’s Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil after a chaotic final, initially won 1-0 by Senegal after extra time.

Senegal were stripped of the victory after storming off the pitch in protest at a late penalty decision.

Coach Mohamed Ouahbi, who replaced Walid Regragui as Morocco boss in March, said: “It’s a match that will tell us where we stand, but I think we’re in a good place to start this competition.

“Lots of people say it’s not the Brazil of old, but it’s still Brazil,” he added.

Scotland are back

Scotland, and their Tartan Army of fans, will look to star man Scott McTominay to be the engine of the team.

Napoli midfielder McTominay has become an icon in Scotland since his stunning overhead kick goal in the 4-2 win over Denmark last November which sealed his team’s qualification for a first World Cup since 1998.

Haiti will just hope to do their turmoil-hit country proud.

Australia coach Tony Popovic said he was confident his side could “punch above our weight” at the World Cup but the Turks represent a tough early test.

The World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, will culminate in the final in New Jersey on July 19.