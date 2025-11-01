Brazil offers free cruise cabins as poorer nations struggle for rooms at COP30

Dozens of countries have yet to secure accommodation for their delegations at the COP30 climate summit just a week before it opens, with host Brazil offering free cabins on cruise ships to poorer nations in a last-minute bid to ensure they can attend.

Around 50,000 delegates are expected in the rainforest city of Belem, where nearly every government will convene from November 10–21 to negotiate climate goals. But logistical concerns have plagued preparations: Belem usually has only 18,000 hotel beds, sending nightly rates soaring to several hundred dollars.

As of October 31, 149 countries had confirmed lodging, while 37 were still negotiating, the Brazilian government said.

BRAZIL PLEDGES EVERYONE WILL HAVE A SAY

Brazil has vowed to ensure the world’s poorest and most climate-vulnerable nations have their voices heard at the U.N. summit. Soaring accommodation costs had already led the U.N. to hold emergency meetings in response to African countries and small island nations’ warnings that they could not afford to attend – even after Brazil and the U.N. subsidised hotel costs.

A leaked email seen by Reuters showed that Brazil last week offered three free cabins aboard cruise ships moored in Belem to delegations from low-income nations.

The email, sent by the U.N. climate secretariat (UNFCCC), said the cabins would be financed through “private donors” and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, and coordinated by Brazil’s government in partnership with the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP).

“These cabins will be offered free of cost to your delegation,” the email said, adding that they were supplementary to existing bookings.

Neither the UNFCCC nor the UNDP responded to requests for comment.

Last week, COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago said the free cabins would go to African countries, small island states and Least Developed Countries — around 96 nations in total, according to Reuters’ calculations.

“With this, we will have significant support so that all developing countries can be present at the COP,” Correa do Lago said.

Some wealthier European countries have also indicated they may skip this year’s global climate talks after being quoted prices for accommodation exceeding $500 per person per night.