Brazil renew Ancelotti contract until 2030

Carlo Ancelotti will remain the coach of Brazil until 2030, the country’s football federation (CBF) said on Thursday in a vote of confidence as the storied football nation aims to turn around its World Cup woes.

The contract renewal will put the 66-year-old Italian at the helm of the team “until the 2030 World Cup,” the CBF said in a statement.

Ancelotti took over as Brazil coach last year and oversaw the five-time world champions’ successful qualification for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, running between June 11 and July 19.

“From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this country. For the past year, we have been working to lead the Brazilian national team back to the very top of the world stage,” Ancelotti said in the statement.

The former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Chelsea coach said he wanted “more victories, more time, more work”.

Brazil are the first national team he has coached.

“Ancelotti’s resume and career speak for themselves. But beyond that, he is a fantastic human being. We are extremely satisfied,” CBF vice-president Gustavo Dias said Thursday.

– An eye on a sixth title –

CBF president Samir Xaud said the renewal was part of efforts to “keep Brazil at the highest level of world football”.

Ancelotti was appointed to turn around a struggling team, with the Selecao left red-faced after being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The last time the team made it to the semi-final was in 2014 when the host nation suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany — a collapse which remains a national trauma for football fans.

Prior to Ancelotti’s appointment, Brazil had cycled through three different head coaches since the departure of Tite following the 2022 World Cup.

He is also the first foreigner to manage the Selecao since the brief tenure of the Argentine Filpo Nunez in 1965.

Since Ancelotti took charge, Brazil have played ten matches, recording five wins, two draws, and three defeats — including a 2-1 loss to France in March.

Ancelotti is due to announce his final squad for the tournament on May 18, before Brazil play a warm-up match against Panama at the Maracana Stadium on May 31.

Mystery remains over whether he will call up controversial forward Neymar, who has not played for Brazil since 2023 due to a serious knee injury.

The Brazilians will be based in New Jersey during the World Cup, and face Morocco, Scotland and Haiti in Group C.