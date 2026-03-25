Brazil unveils first supersonic fighter jet assembled in country

Brazil became the first Latin American nation to build a ​supersonic fighter jet on Wednesday when it ‌unveiled the first Gripen plane assembled in the country.

Brazil first signed the contract for Saab’s Gripen in 2014, choosing ​it over Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornet and ​the Rafale, made by France’s Dassault, to replace ⁠its aging fleet of fighter jets.

The country ​joins Western powers such as the United States and ​France, as well as major developing economies including Russia, India and China, in building a supersonic fighter jet.

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Its deal with ​Swedish defence group Saab included the production ​of 15 of the 36 jets under contract at Brazilian planemaker ‌Embraer’s ⁠Gaviao Peixoto plant in Sao Paulo state under a technology transfer agreement.

Saab said it expects to use the Brazilian production line as an export ​hub, a prospect ​bolstered by ⁠an agreement last year for neighboring Colombia to acquire Gripen fighters.

“This is the ​first time since 1937, when Saab was ​founded, ⁠that a fighter aircraft is manufactured outside Sweden,” said Saab CEO Micael Johansson.

The Gripen production line underscores ⁠Brazil’s ​growing ambitions in military aviation, ​with Embraer’s C-390 Millennium cargo jet gaining traction among European buyers.