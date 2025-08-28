Brazil's Joelinton sidelined for World Cup qualifiers after Newcastle injury

Midfielder Joelinton will miss Brazil’s remaining World Cup qualifiers due to an injury sustained during Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old left the pitch visibly upset during the second half of Monday’s game and manager Eddie Howe confirmed afterwards that the injury was serious, saying: “Joey, it doesn’t look great, to be honest.”

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti called up Bahia’s Jean Lucas on Wednesday for the remaining qualifiers. Flamengo left-back Alex Sandro has also been withdrawn due to injury.

Read More: West Ham, Leeds and Sunderland knocked out of League Cup

Brazil face Chile at the Maracana stadium on September 4, before travelling to Bolivia for their final qualifier five days later.

The team are third in the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with 25 points.