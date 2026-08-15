Brazil's Petrobras detects signs of oil off Amazon region's coast

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian oil giant Petrobras announced Friday it had detected signs of oil off the coast of the country’s Amazon region, in an exploration project opposed by environmentalists.

“Petrobras has identified the presence of hydrocarbons in an exploratory well currently being drilled” about 175 kilometers off the coast of northern Brazil’s Amapa state, the company said.

Specifically, it has detected an organic compound indicating the presence of oil, gas, or both.

“Our optimism regarding the Brazilian Equatorial Margin is being confirmed today,” Petrobras CEO Magda Chambriard said in a statement, adding that the company is committed to “ensuring the country’s energy security.”

Petrobras began the deep-water drilling operation in October 2025, following a five-year process to obtain an environmental permit.

The site is located in a maritime region known as the Equatorial Margin, where neighboring Guyana has discovered massive oil reserves.

Environmental groups have warned of possible threats to a biodiverse area just off the coast of the world’s largest rainforest.

Brazil’s left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva supports the gradual phasing out of fossil fuels to curb climate change.

However, he believes that Brazil — the world’s ninth-largest oil producer last year — needs revenue from hydrocarbons to fund its energy transition.