Breach develops in Sutlej Riverbank at Arif Wala, submerges farmland

ARIFWALA: Sutlej River’s water submerged several villages after a breach developed in protective embankment at Arif Wala, according to reports.

The upsurge in the river water developed breach at Dhola Bund, which resulted in flooding in the area and hundreds of acres farmland drowned the water as the water rapidly flowing towards population settlements.

Local residents are evacuating to safer places.

A water flow of 23,000 cusecs passing through the area. An upsurge in the water level could increase the losses.

The river’s water flow has been 26,800 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala, 24,900 cusecs at Sulemanki Headworks and 21,200 cusecs at Islam headworks.

A recent forecast issued for rainfall and flooding in major rivers as water inflows increase due to heavy downpour in northern areas and across the border.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) recently cautioned against flooding in the Sutlej River due to increased water discharge after rainfall in catchment areas.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued an alert for flooding in Chenab, Sutlej, Ravi and adjacent rivers.

On Thursday, the discharge of water in the Sutlej River downstream of Ferozepur (Ganda Singh Wala) increased sharply from 28,657 to 33,653 cusecs within an hour.

The water flow is anticipated to increase due to heavy rainfall over Sutlej and Beas catchments upstream in India.