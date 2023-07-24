Breaches develop at six irrigation canals in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Standing crops in a vast area of Nawabshah district washed away by water at hundreds of acres after breaches occurred at six canals in Nawabshah district, ARY News reported on Monday.

Gushing water inundated a large area of agriculture farms, local residents said.

According to reports, a 70-feet wide breach occurred in Daulatpur Canal near Bachalpur. A

50-feet wide breach developed at Jama Shah Branch at Golo Dahiri area.

A 30 feet wide breach occurred near Sakrand at Ghandia branch, while another breach as wide as 40 feet reported near Manahro in Deh Feel canal.

Moreover, a breach of 50 feet occurred near Hussain Bux Zardari village in a distributary water course, while a 15 feet wide breach reported in Malwah canal near Mahroo village ind district.

Residents of the villages used to start the breach-plugging work on their own mostly, due to absence of response to the emergency situation by local irrigation and district officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that billions of rupees being allocated by the government for the irrigation department for canal repair, breach plugging and other emergency situations.