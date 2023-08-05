‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Veteran Hollywood actor Mark Margolis, best known for his work in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, has died at the age of 83.

As per the reports from foreign news agencies, the legendary Hollywood actor, who essayed Hector Salamanca in the crime thriller series ‘Breaking Bad’, breathed his last on Thursday, his family confirmed.

According to the details shared by his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis, Mark died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, after a brief period of illness.

With acting credits in more than 70 films over the span of five decades, Margolis is best remembered for the Emmy-nominated role of Salamanca – a hyper-violent gangster who was unable to speak after a stroke and used only a bell or facial expressions to communicate.

Paying tribute to the late actor on social media, the ‘Breaking Bad’ team wrote, “We join millions of fans in mourning the passing of the immensely talented Mark Margolis, who – with his eyes, a bell, and very few words – turned Hector Salamanca into one of the most unforgettable characters in the history of television. He will be missed.”

Margolis is survived by his wife Jacqueline Petcove and a son.

