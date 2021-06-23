Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman features on chemistry textbook cover

COLOMBO: Believe it or not, Jesse Pinkman is on the cover of a Chemistry textbook from Sri Lanka.

Popular US television series Breaking Bad’s fictional character Jesse Bruce Pinkman is now featured on the cover of a Chemistry book from Sri Lanka.

The textbook shows Aaron Paul, the actor who played the character of Jesse in Breaking Bad, donning a hazmat suit and holding a large glass breaker. The textbook has the text ‘Science for technology’ written on the left.

The photo of the cover was recently shared on Reddit with the caption: “This chemistry book from Sri Lanka has Jesse Pinkman on the cover.”

It has over 6,700 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

