Brenda Song shares candid insight into raising their two sons

Brenda candidly gave insight into their private life with their children. She also revealed her children’s weird fear of her. The show is scheduled to be released on Netflix on April 23.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her show Running Point season 2, Brenda revealed that her kids do not want her to doll up as they fear that she might leave them. She further elaborated that when Dakota and Carson see her going out in full glam, they say, “‘No, don’t leave. The moment they see me dressed up, they cry because they know we’re leaving. Otherwise, I’m in pyjamas most of the time”.

Song admitted that she struggled to leave them at home as they had seen their parents getting ready for the event, and they were like, “‘ Oh, Mama, don’t leave!’ ”.

It is pertinent to mention that Brenda Song is sharing the screen with Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott McArthur, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, and others in Running Point season 2, which is about “a reformed party girl” who “must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team”.

Earlier, Song, who has been in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin since 2017, welcomed two sons, Dakota (born 2021) and Dakota (born 2022), with him. The couple, met on the set of their 2019 film Changeland, announced their engagement in 2022.

Song admitted that she struggled to leave them at home as they had seen their parents getting ready for the event and they were like, “‘Oh, Mama, don’t leave!’ ”

It is pertinent to mention that Brenda Song is sharing screen with Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott McArthur, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, and others in Running Point season 2, which is about “a reformed party girl” who “must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.”