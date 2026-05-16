Brendan Fraser is Bringing Back the Adventure: 'The Mummy 4' is Coming!

Get ready for a thrilling comeback! Brendan Fraser is set to reprise his iconic role as Rick O’Connell in ‘The Mummy 4’, alongside Rachel Weisz as Evelyn Carnahan.

This new installment promises to revive the spirit of the original trilogy, blending action, horror, and adventure.

The film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, will reportedly ignore the events of the third movie and continue the story from ‘The Mummy Returns’.

Fraser has hinted that the movie will revisit familiar locations and capture the essence of the original films.

What Fraser said to the fans

“I am proud to stand before you tonight,” he told the audience. “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

He continued, “We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or a straight-ahead action or romance, a horror picture, more action, all of the above. No idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”

What’s to Expect:

Returning Cast: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are on board, with John Hannah likely to return as Jonathan Carnahan.

New Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett bring their horror expertise to the franchise.

Release Date: Scheduled for May 19, 2028.

Its worth mentioning that Fraser has expressed his excitement about the project, stating it’s the movie he’s been waiting 20 years to make.

He’s also shared his enthusiasm for revisiting the franchise’s adventurous tone and exploring new locations.