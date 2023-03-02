Brendan Fraser says he ‘nearly’ died on ‘The Mummy’ sets; Read to know what happened!

Hollywood actor Brendan Fraser recalled the time when he ‘nearly’ died while filming a sequence on the sets of ‘The Mummy’ (1999).

In his recent outing at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ earlier this week, ‘The Mummy’ star was reminded of an on-set accident which happened while filming a particular hanging scene for the first film of the action-adventure trilogy.

Fraser, who essayed Rick O’Connell for the second incarnation of ‘The Mummy’ franchise, told Clarkson, “I was standing on my toes like this with the rope and you only got so far to go. Stephen [Sommers, the director] ran over and he said, ‘Hey, it doesn’t really look like your choking. Can you sell it?’”

He further explained, “[In the second take] The camera swooped around and I went up on the toes and the guy holding the rope above me, he pulled it up a little higher and I was stuck on my toes and I had nowhere to go but down. So he was pulling up and I was going down.”

“And then the next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways and there was gravel in my teeth, and everyone was a little quiet,” Fraser remembered.

Fraser mentioned that he was later woken up by the stunt coordinator with the claps, and said, “‘Congratulations, you’re in the club — same thing happened to Mel Gibson on Braveheart.’”

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser is currently basking in the success of his last release ‘The Whale’ and swept several awards for the performance.

