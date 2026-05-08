Brendan Fraser revealed his fitness journey for the upcoming fourth sequel of The Mummy. The actor gave deep insight into the upcoming sequel during his interview in late night show.

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, he unveiled his upcoming film sequel, The Mummy. He added, “We’re going to get the band back together. We’re going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for the last 20-whatever years … I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘No, I don’t know if they are…’ Other Mummy movies got made — but anyway, look, what we’re going to do is saddle back up, go back to the locations…”

The actor refrained from revealing details of the film. Even though this tease from Fraser didn’t give us a significant amount of information about the film’s plot, knowing that he’s about to embark on a physical transformation confirms that the upcoming sequel will embrace the spirit of its predecessors. While it might seem like a given that any new Mummy would follow in the footsteps of that trilogy, the tone of the Fraser films is a marked aberration from virtually all other movies about mummies.

In the original 1932 The Mummy, Imhotep attempted to resurrect his dead lover and was killed for it. Years later, he was inadvertently brought back to life and pursued a woman he believed to be the reincarnation of his love. That overall concept is replicated in Fraser’s The Mummy, but thanks in large part to Stephen Sommers’ direction and the advancement of special effects, we were given a treasure-hunting adventure.

Nearly a decade after the Fraser trilogy concluded, Universal attempted to revive the property as a way to launch its Dark Universe, a cinematic universe featuring new takes on its beloved Universal Monsters. That Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy attempted to blend both the action-adventure elements of the Fraser films with the horror of virtually all other mummy stories, resulting in a movie that was a critical disappointment. That movie fell so short of expectations that all subsequent Dark Universe plans were scrapped.

The upcoming The Mummy 4 comes from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who certainly know a thing or two about terror, but also how to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Hopefully, this new Mummy finds the right blend of adventure and horror.