Carrie Underwood mourns ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter Brett James' death

Country music star Carrie Underwood remembered Brett James in a moving tribute after the writer of her Grammy-winning hit, ‘Jesus, Take The Wheel’, died in a plane crash.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, with a series of pictures with her fellow country musician Brett James, Carrie Underwood penned, “Some things are just unfathomable. The loss of Brett James to his family, friends and our music community is too great to put into words.”

“Brett was the epitome of ‘cool,'” the ‘American Idol’ alum remembered of James, who was among the three dead in the plane crash near Franklin, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 18. “I see him in my mind riding up to my cabins to write on his motorcycle…his hair somehow perfectly coiffed despite being under a helmet for however long.”

“I always loved hearing him sing Cowboy Casanova because a sassy girl anthem should’ve sounded ridiculous coming from a macho dude like him, but somehow, he even made that cool,” she added, calling James a ‘good guy’.

“Brett loved the Lord. Which is the only comfort we can hold on to now. Brett’s passing is leaving a hole in all of us that I fear won’t ever go away. It will forever be a reminder that this life is but a moment…we have to make the most of each day we’re given here on earth. Each day is a gift,” she noted in the end and requested everyone to remember James and his family and friends in prayers.

Notably, Brett James, who is credited with penning nearly 500 songs in his career spanning over three decades, died aged 57 in the North Carolina plane crash.