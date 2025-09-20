Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James dies in plane crash at 57

Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James, who co-wrote ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’, has died in the North Carolina plane crash at the age of 57. As reported by foreign media, Country music star and record producer Brett James, best known for co-writing Carrie Underwood’s Grammy-winning hit , was among the three dead in the plane crash near Franklin, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 18.

As confirmed by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to a foreign publication, the other two women who died in the accident have been identified as Melody Carole and Meryl Maxwell Wilson.

According to the details, the plane took off from the John C Tune Airport of Nashville, before crashing about 270 miles southeast of the city, in a field near Franklin’s Iotla Valley Elementary School. “All students and staff are safe,” confirmed the local Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

The National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) will lead the investigation of the fatal crash involving a Cirrus SR22T aircraft, along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

As for Brett James, whose career spanned over three decades, he is credited with penning nearly 500 songs, including tracks of Martina McBride, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi and Keith Urban.