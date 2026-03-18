Brian Austin Green opens up about sitcom setback

Brian Austin Green recently shared that he struggled with comedic timing early in his career, leading to him being fired from a sitcom. The actor disclosed that the program was My Two Dads, which debuted in 1987 and starred Paul Reiser, Greg Evigan, and Staci Keanan.

Speaking on the Pod Meets World podcast, the actor Brian Austin Green revealed that he was let go after appearing in just one episode. “I was on one episode of My Two Dads and it was the only time that I was ever fired,” he claimed. At the time, the 52-year-old acknowledged that he did not yet understand the specific rhythm required for a multi-cam comedy.

“We had been rehearsing, and then we did a run-through. I had a scene sitting at a table with Staci Keanan and someone else, and I was just so new to sitcoms that I didn’t completely understand the timing,” he remembered. “They were like, ‘We’re going to have to recast.'”

While the actor eventually landed his breakout role in Beverly Hills, 90210, he recalled that his primary concern immediately following the firing was simply whether or not he would still get paid.