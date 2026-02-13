UK names Brian Bell as government's new chief economic adviser

The UK government on Friday named Brian Bell as the new chief economic adviser to finance minister Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the macroeconomy and fiscal policy.

Brian Bell is currently Chair of the Migration Advisory Committee and a Professor of Economics at King’s College London.

He has previously worked at the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund, as well as in the private sector as an economist and proprietary trader for hedge funds and investment banks in London, the Treasury said.

“This is a pivotal moment for the UK economy, with an ambitious plan to deliver growth, reduce the cost of living and improve economic security for households and businesses across the country,” Brian Bell said in a statement.

He replaces long-time civil servant Sam Beckett, who had held the role since 2023.