‘X-Men’ actor says Marvel, DC movies ruining cinema

Hollywood legendary actor Brian Cox, who appeared in 2003’s “X-Men United”, has said that cinema was “in a very bad way,” as he put the blame on Marvel and DC Universes.

Speaking at an Edinburgh International Film Festival panel, the actor said that the latest Marvel movie “Deadpool & Wolverine” were an example of cinematic “party time”, a US media outlet reported.

“What’s happened is that television is doing what cinema used to do. I think cinema is in a very bad way. I think it’s lost its place because of, partly, the grandiose element between Marvel, DC and all of that. And I think it’s beginning to implode, actually. You’re kind of losing the plot,” Cox said when asked about the success of popular TV shows.

The veteran Hollywood star cited Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, while saying that films are doing business, however, “in terms of the work, it becomes diluted afterwards.”

“So it’s just become a party time for certain actors to do this stuff. When you know that Hugh Jackman can do a bit more, Ryan Reynolds… but it’s because they go down that road and it’s box office. They make a lot of money. You can’t knock it,” Brian Cox said.

Read more: Comic-Con fans assemble as Marvel eyes major reboot

It is pertinent to mention that the actor played William Stryker Jr. in ‘X-Men United’ who gave Logan (Jackman) his adamantium skeleton and created Wolverine.

Cox admitted ‘forgetting’ that it was his character who ‘created’ Wolverine. “Deadpool meets the guy… Wolverine, who I created, but I’ve forgotten. Actually. When those films are on, there’s always a bit of me [as Stryker] and they never pay me any money.”

The Hollywood actor is best known for his appearance in HBO’s “Succession” which garnered him critical acclaim along with the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2020.