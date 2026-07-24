Brian Lara Stadium hosts maiden Test as West Indies face Pakistan

West Indies and Pakistan meet at Test cricket’s newest venue in Trinidad on Saturday at the start of a two-match series in which the home side will be enjoying rare favoured status against the unsettled visitors.

Brian Lara Stadium, located in the south of the island, has previously hosted one-day and T20 internationals along with regional first-class fixtures.

It becomes the nation’s second Test match venue and 13th in the West Indies, drawing it alongside Queen’s Park Oval in the capital, Port of Spain, the venue of the second Test a week later.

Roston Chase enjoyed his first match and series wins as West Indies Test captain just three weeks ago when the Caribbean team demolished Sri Lanka by an innings and 217 runs and then played out a draw in the second and final Test, both matches played in Antigua.

Chase missed the recent ODI series loss to New Zealand with an injury to his right index finger.

“Roston is a fighter. I know he’s not going to want to miss any Test cricket,” West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said.

“I’m pretty sure Dr. Byam (team physio Denis Byam) has a way of keeping guys on the park, so I’m pretty sure Roston will be ready for the first Test.”

It was their first home Test series triumph since a 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh in 2022, a result which also gave them their last consecutive series wins anywhere as the whitewash of the Bangladeshis was preceded by a notable 1-0 home triumph over England in a three-Test contest.

West Indies are not expected to make significant alterations to the winning combination from the Sri Lankan series, although left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican is likely to come into consideration at the expense of fast-medium bowler Anderson Phillip given the expectation of a pitch favouring spin later in the match.

In-form Ali

In stark contrast, Pakistan have once again revamped their squad in the aftermath of a 2-0 series loss in Bangladesh two months ago with senior batsman Babar Azam returning as captain in place of Shan Masood in hope of reviving their Test fortunes.

Babar and opening batsman Azan Awais both compiled hundreds in the lone warm-up match against a West Indies Select XI at the weekend while most of the other main batsmen also got confidence-boosting runs.

However the most encouraging aspect of the match in batting-friendly conditions for the tourists was the bowling of pacer Mohammad Ali, who took five wickets in the first innings and will be relied upon, together with the other members of the restructured pace armoury, to give Pakistan a chance to end a miserable run of seven consecutive Test match losses away from home.

Their last visit to the Caribbean in 2021 finished in a 1-1 draw after two Tests in Kingston while the teams’ most recent Test encounters were in the spin-dominant Multan in January of 2025 when the West Indies trumped Pakistan at their own game in the second match to also leave that series at 1-1.

This meeting of two unpredictable sides carries the additional dimension of intervention by the elements as the July/August period is usually one of significant rainfall in the southern Caribbean.

While Trinidad has enjoyed hot, sunny conditions in the days leading up to the first Test, there is certainly no guarantee that such pleasant cricketing weather will be sustained over the fortnight of this short series.