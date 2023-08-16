Bribery case: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to appear before court on Aug 21

LAHORE: The Accountability Court on Monday granted physical remand to Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and directed him to appear before the court on August 21, ARY News reported.

Accountability Court Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani issued an official written order and sent Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for physical remand under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for six days.

The written order directed the investigation officer to furnish a comprehensive report detailing the findings of the investigation conducted with regard to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

It is worth mentioning here that a number of co-accused individuals associated with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are also currently under physical remand within the custody of the NAB.

During the period of physical remand, the written order expressly dictates that enough medical treatment and the provision for familial interaction should be ensured for the accused.